Although the Los Angeles Dodgers did not welcome back Corey Seager last week as initially expected, it is only a matter of time before he returns to the lineup. Seager recently faced Corey Knebel in a simulated game and his next step will be getting more at-bats at Camelback Ranch. “I think once we leave on Sunday, he’s going to go out to Arizona and get in some games over there,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.