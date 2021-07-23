Cancel
Dodgers’ Corey Knebel nearing long-awaited rehab assignment

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
Cover picture for the articleIt was a small preview, but hitters swung and missed at 17 percent of the pitches Knebel threw – a mark of elite deception and an outstanding sign that his curveball and fastball had returned to their pre-2019 form. The Dodgers acquired Knebel from the Milwaukee Brewers last December, taking on some risk in a pitcher who had thrown all of 13⅓ major league innings the previous two seasons combined. Now that three months have passed since he threw his last pitch, Knebel's absence is felt dearly.

