Dodgers Trade Rumors: Ian Kennedy Among Relief Pitchers Being Considered

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Los Angeles Dodgers have already added to their roster before July 30 MLB trade deadline by acquiring Billy McKinney from the New York Mets, they are expected to continue exploring options on the pitching front. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently acknowledged that trading for pitching — either in the form of a starter or bullpen help — is a focus for the team at this season's deadline.

