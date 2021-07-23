VEA supports new guidance regarding masks in schools

FREDERICK (WJZ) — The day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for a return to face coverings in schools, Frederick County Public Schools administrators announced Wednesday that all students and staff will have to wear masks inside school buildings for the start of the year. Frederick County Public Schools will be requiring all students and staff to wear face coverings inside our schools for the start of the 2021-22 school year. “The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve,” Superintendent Terry Alban wrote in a message to the FCPS community. “We will monitor health metrics and data in our schools and community to make decisions that support keeping our students safely attending face-to-face instruction.” Alban went on to cite studies about the safety and effectiveness of cloth face coverings. The requirement will not apply outdoors. However, those are not vaccinated are encouraged to still wear masks outside while engaging in school activities. Masks were already required aboard school buses. There are also exceptions for those who can’t wear face coverings due to a medical condition, disability, developmental immaturity or other health or safety concerns identified by the CDC. Frederick County students are set to return on Aug. 18.