BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has decided to spend $186 million the Legislature gave him sole discretion over on a slate of health care and workforce development priorities. The governor said Monday that he will put $50 million toward financially distressed hospitals, $55 million to pay for 10% rate enhancements for some in the health care workforce through the end of the year, invest $31 million in inpatient psychiatric acute facilities and use up to $50 million to train workers in the advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology and construction fields.