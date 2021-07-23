When It Comes to Upper Corner Kitchen Cabinet Organization, a Pro Swears by This Tool
If you thought organizing the cupboard underneath your kitchen sink was a challenge, then you haven’t had a space with an upper corner cabinet. Not all kitchens have them, but when they do, the storage nook will always stump you. It’s (literally) not straightforward. The doors are often narrow, but the space within them runs deep, making it tricky to access anything you’ve shoved in the back.www.domino.com
Comments / 0