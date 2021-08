It’s a new week, which means it’s time to update you with new music to add to your playlist. The creative genius and musical creator Kanye West is back and better than ever. West not only released new footwear from his Yeezy collection but premiered his new album “Dondra” at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and guests were amazed by the mini-concert. Lightskin Keisha released a new single called “Blue Hunnids” produced by the Carolinas own Jetson made. Yung Bleu also released his new album “Moon Boy” and it is already the top album on Apple Music. Check out who else dropped new music this week.