MLB Twitter roasts Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske for blowing game at Fenway Park

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB Twitter called out New York Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske after a horrendous tenth inning helped the Boston Red Sox walk it off. The New York Yankees were enjoying great success following the MLB All-Star break, where they won four of five games entering Thursday night. They even managed to take two of three from their series against the Boston Red Sox. But the Yankees looked to continue building upon their newfound luck against the Red Sox, and it ended in disaster.

FanSided

FanSided

Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Watch Kyle Schwarber Take Batting Practice With Red Sox

A new face joined the Red Sox on Friday for the start of their stay in Tampa Bay. Kyle Schwarber has reported to the ballclub after being dealt to Boston on Thursday night. The 2021 All-Star currently is not able to play due to a hamstring injury, but he wasn’t completely idle at Tropicana Field. Schwarber took batting practice with the Red Sox before their series opener against the Rays.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers: Boston Red Sox lose out on ace as deadline approaches (analysis)

The Dodgers -- not the Padres -- will be adding 3-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer after all. Los Angeles is closing in on a deal to acquire both Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Nationals for a prospect package of catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the sides had made progress on a deal.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Red Sox Deadline Moves; Are They Enough?

This MLB deadline has a lot of action. It really seemed as though any player with above average stats was being sent to the tight division battle in Southern California. However, Boston and Tampa Bay are also locked in a tight division battle in the AL East. Both teams were expected to make moves to give themselves that missing edge over each other. Following the deadline, did Boston’s moves even give them an edge?
MLBBirmingham Star

Yankees demote RHP Brooks Kriske after wild inning

The New York Yankees demoted reliever Brooks Kriske after he became the first pitcher in franchise history to throw four wild pitches in a single inning. The 27-year-old right-hander was sent back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre immediately following his 10th-inning meltdown in Thursday night's 5-4 road loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLBDerrick

Yankees' Germán has no-hitter broken up in 8th at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees had his no-hitter broken up by Alex Verdugo's double leading off the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mixing his well-spotted fastball in the mid-90 mph range with a changeup and curveball, the 28-year-old Germán struck...
MLBYardbarker

Kriske sets the wrong Yankee record, team in desperation mode

The New York Yankees had victory all but finalized in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run lead, but relief pitcher Chad Green gifted Boston with a chance to make a comeback. With one out and nobody on, Green allowed two consecutive singles before a double to left-center by Enrique Hernandez, which drove in two runs, giving Boston another chance at life.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 13, Blue Jays 4: The bats wake up rather emphatically

The Red Sox offense hasn’t been the same of late, going through a rut that sparked a handsome genius to suggest shaking things up in the lineup. They did indeed shake things up, and it took approximately five seconds for the impact to be felt. Boston went ballistic for eight runs on three homers in the first inning, and never really looked back from there. Kiké Hernández hit two of the team’s six homers on the night, and in total they had 10 extra-base hits. It was an easy blowout win to start this series against the Blue Jays, and exactly what the doctor ordered.
MLBDodger Insider

Sox rally to beat Yankees 5–4 in 10 innings at Fenway

Down to the last out in the ninth inning, Kiké Hernández hit a game-tying double, and Hunter Renfroe sealed the walk-off victory with a sacrifice fly in the tenth. Before the game, Red Sox first-round draft pick Marcelo Mayer officially signed with the club, took infield drills, and hit batting practice with the team.
MLBNewsday

Brooks Kriske throws four wild pitches in 10th as Yanks fall to Red Sox

BOSTON – Add one more to the already considerably high worst-loss-of-the-season pile for the Yankees. With first Chad Green and then Brooks Kriske melting down late – with the latter throwing a remarkable four wild pitches in the 10th – the Yankees took a 5-4 loss in 10 innings Thursday night to the Red Sox in front of 34,761 at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Walk Off Into Big Weekend at Fenway

How big can an inter-league mid-July game be? When you are the Yankees and the season has gone as it has, in addition, you are marching into a four game series with the first place Red Sox this weekend, it can be pretty big. That's what last night was for the New York Yankees. The story lines were plenty and they all miraculously ended the way Bronx Bombers manager Aaron Boone scripted with a 6-5, walk-off victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for the team's 4th straight win.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter is ripping the Yankees after embarrassing loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees blew another late-inning lead to the Boston Red Sox and fans all over Twitter are savaging the team. How much more of this suffering can New York Yankees fans take? While the team has won the most World Series of any team out there, things have been rough of late and the 2021 season has simply been a nightmare. Folks are calling for Aaron Boone to get fired.

