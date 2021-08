CNN has done it again. The network is known for creating immensely entertaining pop culture documentaries — The History of Comedy, The Movies, and The 2000s are all currently streaming on HBO Max — and their newest offering might just be their best yet. Airing Sunday nights on CNN, History of the Sitcom is eight episodes of pure pop culture nostalgia. An informative stroll down memory lane, the gripping docuseries explores how sitcoms continuously help to shape our ever-evolving cultural landscape. Featuring interviews with over 180 sitcom icons, the first three episodes are now available to stream on CNNgo.