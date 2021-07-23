Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 1015 PM MST At 928 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Downtown Scottsdale, or over Paradise Valley. This storm was nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Youngtown, Laveen, East Mesa, Sun City, Sun City West, New River, Cave Creek and Carefree. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 138 and 162. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 229. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Sun City West, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
City
New River, AZ
City
El Mirage, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Peoria, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doppler#Az Interstate 17#Az Route 51
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at Tokyo 2020

(CNN) — Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed. Biles -- considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- participated in the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25 and then in the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competitive action, citing mental health concerns.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
The Hill

Bill and Melinda Gates officially divorce

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates was finalized on Monday, according to court documents first reported by Reuters. The pair, who founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, announced in early May that they were splitting up after 27 years of marriage. They said at the time that they would continue to work together at the foundation, but concluded that they can no longer "grow together as a couple."

Comments / 0

Community Policy