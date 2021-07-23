Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 1015 PM MST At 928 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Downtown Scottsdale, or over Paradise Valley. This storm was nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Youngtown, Laveen, East Mesa, Sun City, Sun City West, New River, Cave Creek and Carefree. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 138 and 162. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 229. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.