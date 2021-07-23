Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, PA

Hits and Misses

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh and released earlier this week has found marijuana is almost certainly not a “gateway drug” and legalizing it could help stem opioid addiction. It looked at 2017 data from four states that legalized marijuana for recreational use, and found that opioid use decreased by 7.6% in those states. It could be that marijuana functioned as a pain reliever for some users and prevented them from turning to vastly more dangerous drugs like fentanyl or heroin. At the very least, it suggests that using cannabis does not push anyone toward the use of harder drugs. Pennsylvania lawmakers need to take this data into consideration as calls to legalize marijuana for recreational use gather steam.

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lock Haven, PA
City
Edinboro, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Greene County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Oregon State
City
Bloomsburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Buchanan
Person
Nicholas Kristof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Legislature#Shoplifting#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at Tokyo 2020

(CNN) — Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed. Biles -- considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- participated in the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25 and then in the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competitive action, citing mental health concerns.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
The Hill

Bill and Melinda Gates officially divorce

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates was finalized on Monday, according to court documents first reported by Reuters. The pair, who founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, announced in early May that they were splitting up after 27 years of marriage. They said at the time that they would continue to work together at the foundation, but concluded that they can no longer "grow together as a couple."

Comments / 0

Community Policy