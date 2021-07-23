Hits and Misses

A study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh and released earlier this week has found marijuana is almost certainly not a “gateway drug” and legalizing it could help stem opioid addiction. It looked at 2017 data from four states that legalized marijuana for recreational use, and found that opioid use decreased by 7.6% in those states. It could be that marijuana functioned as a pain reliever for some users and prevented them from turning to vastly more dangerous drugs like fentanyl or heroin. At the very least, it suggests that using cannabis does not push anyone toward the use of harder drugs. Pennsylvania lawmakers need to take this data into consideration as calls to legalize marijuana for recreational use gather steam.