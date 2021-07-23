Acrobat injured in fall from 'Wheel of Death' at Barnstable County Fair
Jul. 23—Hi folks—life without humidity is certainly a novelty round these parts, and temperatures might even dip into the 50s tonight! We'll be back with sun and a warm day Friday, though. In the news: An acrobat is injured in a fall from the "Wheel of Death" at the Barnstable County Fair, a "surreal" encounter with a minke whale wows two Cape Cod vacationers and a Provincetown business owner calls for a strict vaccination requirement. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0