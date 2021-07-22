Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Obituary of Theresa M. Courcy

wxhc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheresa Marie Courcy, passed away July 19, 2021. She was born December 22, 1937 the daughter of the late Leo and Mary Courcy. She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Linda) Miller, three grandchildren Benjamin (Kara) Hapgood, Dawn (RT) Hapgood, Shawn Hapgood, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, her brothers Leo, John (JoAnn, Tom (Patty)Bob (Carol), her sisters Barb (Bill) Knaul, Mary Catherine Crowley, Rose O’Neal, Dorothy Guy) Morgan, many nieces and nephews.

www.wxhc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Benjamin
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Bingo#Catholic#Moose#St Mary S Church#The Catholic Daughter#Cortland Moose Lodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Science
Related
Phoenix, AZjewishaz.com

Milestone - Obituary

Marilyn Evins, 94, died July 25, 2021. She was born in Chicago and lived in Phoenix. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Brin, Jody Goldman and Jennifer Court; her son, Scott Evins; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Services were held at Green Acres Mortuary with a celebration of life...

Comments / 0

Community Policy