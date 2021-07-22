Obituary of Theresa M. Courcy

Theresa Marie Courcy, passed away July 19, 2021. She was born December 22, 1937 the daughter of the late Leo and Mary Courcy. She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Linda) Miller, three grandchildren Benjamin (Kara) Hapgood, Dawn (RT) Hapgood, Shawn Hapgood, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, her brothers Leo, John (JoAnn, Tom (Patty)Bob (Carol), her sisters Barb (Bill) Knaul, Mary Catherine Crowley, Rose O’Neal, Dorothy Guy) Morgan, many nieces and nephews.