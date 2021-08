Skateboarding is officially an Olympic Sport and Lizzie Armanto will be representing Finland this summer in Tokyo. | Christina House photo. Skateboarding will finally make its debut as one of the 2021 Summer Olympic sports and we’re fired up. The competitions will consist of park and street events with equal numbers of competitors in both the male and female divisions. Although it may not seem so, this is a huge step for the female skate community, considering many women are unable to make a living as skateboarders. We’re ready to see some rad tricks from the ladies in Tokyo this summer, especially from one of the best, Lizzie Armanto. A pioneer in women's skating, Lizzie has never shied away from a challenge of any kind.