To say Brooks Kriske didn’t have it Thursday night would be a pretty significant understatement. Kriske was all over the place in the series opener at Fenway Park, and his total lack of control helped the Red Sox earn an extra-innings win over the Yankees. New York in the 10th frame called upon the right-hander, who proceeded to uncork four wild pitches and allowed two runs — including the game-winner — to score. It was the first time in Yankees history a pitcher threw four wild pitches in the same inning, per the YES Network.