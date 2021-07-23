Aldi's latest CT location to open in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Aldi's newest Connecticut store is set to have its grand opening next week in Fairfield. The event will take place on Thursday, July 29. "We are super excited to welcome Aldi's to Fairfield," said Mark Barnhart, Fairfield's director of community and economic development. "I know many people have been eagerly awaiting this day, and we are thrilled to have Aldi's join our diverse, vibrant and ever-expanding Fairfield business community."
