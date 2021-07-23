Fifth annual Washington Italian Festival to honor health-care heroes
Italian-American health care heroes will take center stage at the fifth annual Washington Italian Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Washington. Formal recognition of Washington’s Italian Americans is a festival tradition. This year, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta will honor Italian health care workers who live and work in Washington County and served the area through the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition will begin at 1 p.m. at the Community Pavilion, across from the Observer-Reporter on South Main Street.observer-reporter.com
