Whether they’re breaching the stratosphere or lobbying for weed, America’s billionaires want to take their businesses to the next level. The same day Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fellow passengers flew into space in the New Shepard rocket, his company took action to start lobbying in favor of cannabis reform legislation. Bills such as the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, in the event it passes, “removes marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act and eliminates criminal penalties for an individual who manufactures, distributes, or possesses marijuana.”