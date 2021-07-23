Group raises money for veterans wreaths

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Veterans Commission presented Mayor Josh Schlicher with a check for nearly $5,000 Tuesday. The money will be used to improve Gold Star Park. The majority of the funds will be put toward expanding the park’s walking trail, Mayor Schlicher said. The concrete trail was started a couple of years ago and its construction is now in its second phase. When it is complete, it will go around the tennis courts and down to the lower level where the parking is located, and it will be about a half a mile long.