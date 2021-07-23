Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics - Weightlifting- Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Five weightlifters to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

LAUREL HUBBARD (NEW ZEALAND)

Hubbard https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/nz-weightlifter-hubbard-become-first-transgender-athlete-compete-games-2021-06-21 is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics. She is ranked No. 7 by the International Weightlifting Federation for Tokyo 2020 and has qualified for the women's over-87kg category.

Hubbard, who competed in men's weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013, became eligible to compete in the Olympics after 2015 when the IOC changed its guidelines about the inclusion of transgender athletes.

LASHA TALAKHADZE (GEORGIA)

Talakhadze won a gold at the 2016 Rio Games, completing a snatch of 215kg and a clean and jack of 258kg in the men's heaviest bodyweight category with a world record total of 473kg.

Talakhadze dominates the men's super-heavyweight class and is a three time IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) Male Lifter of the Year and has set several world records in his career.

SHI ZHIYONG (CHINA)

Shi, who won the men's 69kg gold medal at Rio, holds the world record in men's 73kg class in the snatch, clean and jerk and total. He broke the snatch world record at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in April and set the other two records in 2019.

He will be leading China's weightlifting squad at the Tokyo Games with another Olympic champion Lyu Xiaojun.

LIDIA VALENTIN PEREZ (SPAIN)

Perez will be competing at her fourth Olympics after winning silver, gold, and bronze from the last three Games. She has spent most of her two-decade career in the 75kg.

In Tokyo, she will be competing in the 87kg category for the first time as she qualified for the Games without lifting the weights.

HIDILYN DIAZ (PHILIPPINES)

At Rio, Diaz became the nation's first woman to win an Olympic medal by grabbing silver in the 53kg category. The Tokyo Games will be her fourth and she could become the Philippines's first gold medallist.

Diaz, who made a public plea for financial support to continue her career in 2019, won a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in December of that year. She also won three gold medals at the Weightlifting World Cup event in Rome last year.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hidilyn Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Weightlifting#Weightlifters#Laurel Hubbard#Ioc#Lincoln Feast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
SportsHouston Chronicle

Simone Biles was abandoned by American Olympic officials, and the torment hasn't stopped

The trouble with the phrase "mental health" is that it's an abstraction that allows you to sail right straight over what happened to Simone Biles and, in a way, what is still happening to her. To this day, American Olympic officials continue to betray her. They deny that they had a legal duty to protect her and others from rapist-child pornographer Larry Nassar, and they continue to evade accountability in judicial maneuvering. Abuse is a current event for her.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
CyclingPosted by
The US Sun

Olympic cyclist in bizarre crash as handlebars snap off at 65kmh after ‘incredibly rare’ equipment fail at Tokyo 2020

AUSTRALIAN cyclist Alex Porter was left utterly confused after he crashed in the Olympic men's team pursuit when his handlebars snapped off. The 25-year-old went down at around 65km/h [40mph] and his three teammates swiftly put their hands up to indicate they would like a restart, something which was permitted due to the nature of the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy