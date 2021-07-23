Cancel
Agriculture

Foie gras without the guilt: Lab-grown duck and goose liver in the works

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Foie gras, which is made from duck or goose liver, has long been public enemy No. 1 among those concerned about the animal cruelty inherent in the human food chain. That’s because, to prod the birds’ bodies into growing extremely large and fatty livers, farmers alternately starve and then force-feed the animals.

Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

A tomato that requires no pesticides to grow?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. West Virginia University researcher [Vagner Benedito] believes he will be able to develop a tomato that requires little to no pesticides. …. “Some wild tomatoes that are closely...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Lab-grown meat dilemma: Sustainable alternatives to livestock farming held back by patents, reluctance to share research and lack of government support

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [M]any technological, social, and economic hurdles remain before our supermarkets are filled with a variety of cultured cutlets. To surpass these hurdles, organisations including the [Good Food Institute] are pushing for a more public exchange of data, tools and ideas. As it stands, most research in the field is done by private companies which seem keen to protect their intellectual property.
FDAOne Green Planet

Get Ready for Cell-Based Foie Gras Grown in a Lab

You’ve heard of plant-based meat, but what about cell-based meat? Unlike plant-based meat, which uses plant ingredients to replicate the taste and texture of animal products, scientists actually produce cell-based meat by growing animal cells. So if you’re eating cell-based meat, you’re actually eating animal tissue—it just doesn’t come from an animal that has been raised and slaughtered.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Lab grown technology extends far beyond meat — to diamonds, trees and even human bones

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Yes, most ‘lab-grown’ tech companies are working to produce animal-derived agricultural products (‘meat’, ‘leather’, ‘milk’, ‘eggs’ etc.). But, there’s a whole world of innovation in other areas. That...
AgricultureFreethink

Lab-grown foie gras eliminates force-feeding

French startup Gourmey is developing lab-grown foie gras, using stem cells to produce the culinary delicacy in a more ethical way. Fatty liver: Foie gras is the fattened liver of a duck or goose, and to produce it, farmers use feeding tubes to force the birds to eat two to three times a day for about two weeks.
Agriculturealbuquerquenews.net

Feature: Israeli company works on lab made milk

JERUSALEM, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Israeli food-tech company BioMilk says it is developing the first-ever milk and dairy products secreted using cultured mammalian cells in a lab. Nathaniel Benchemhoun, BioMilk's vice president of business development, told Xinhua that the "dairy industry is forecasted to grow to over 1 trillion U.S. dollars a year in 2024" and it can't continue to operate in the same way.
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Paris Start-up Sees A Future For Lab-grown Foie Gras

It's the quintessential French delicacy, but increasingly targeted by animal welfare activists: Can foie gras grown from duck cells find a place at the table for gourmet food fans?. That's the goal for Gourmey, a Paris-based venture that raised $10 million (8.5 million euros) from European and US investors this...
AgriculturePhys.org

Alternative to fishing – cell-based fish from the bioreactor

Already about 90 percent of all fish stocks are considered maximally exploited or overfished, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. But as the world's population continues to grow, more and more people rely on fish as a source of protein. Bluu GmbH—a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Research and Development Center for Marine and Cellular Biotechnology EMB, which is an associated center of the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Individualized and Cell-Based Medical Engineering IMTE—has a solution to the problem. The company specializes in the production of cell-based fish, which is made from real fish cells and grown in a bioreactor. Unlike wild-caught fish, this is not at the expense of animal welfare.
AgricultureThe Guardian

Man v food: is lab-grown meat really going to solve our nasty agriculture problem?

Americans will eat about 2bn chicken nuggets this year, give or take a few hundred million. This deep-fried staple is a way of profiting off the bits that are left after the breast, legs and wings are lopped off the 9 billion or so factory-farmed chickens slaughtered in the US every year. Like much else that is ubiquitous in contemporary life, the production of nuggets is controlled by a small group of massive companies that are responsible for a litany of social and ecological harms. And, like many of the commodities produced by this system, they are of dubious quality, cheap, appealing and easy to consume. Nuggets are not even primarily meat, but mostly fat and assorted viscera – including epithelium, bone, nerve and connective tissue – made palatable through ultra-processing. As the political economists Raj Patel and Jason Moore have argued, they are a homogenised, bite-size avatar of how capitalism extracts as much value as possible from human and nonhuman life and labour.
