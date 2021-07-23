Genshin Impact Tatara Tales guide — Kamuijima Cannons and Mikage Furnaces

Tatara Tales is a quest that you can complete in the Kannakuza zone of Inazuma (the central island in between Narukami and Yashiori). The quest chain itself isn’t particularly lengthy, at least when compared to the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual. Still, it allows you to learn new mechanics in the region, opening up new areas for you to explore. You can even obtain another 4-star weapon blueprint. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you with the Tatara Tales quest and the Katsuragikiri Nagamasa blueprint.