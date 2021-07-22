Birding: Watch for Long Beach Peninsula marvels

Shorebirds are marvels of the Long Beach Peninsula. They come in different sizes and shapes. Shorebirds that are about the size of a robin or mourning dove fall into the category of medium sized shorebirds. Two medium-sized shorebirds that we see here on the Peninsula are the red knot and Wilson’s snipe. Wilson’s snipe is common in every season but summer when it becomes less common. The red knot, on the other hand, is uncommon and is usually only seen during spring and fall migration. Even so, I have observed it a few times during the winter. It has been recorded on the Leadbetter Christmas count at least once in recent years.