Genshin Impact Katsuragikiri Nagamasa guide — How to get the weapon

Welcome Travelers to the Yougou Cleansing quest guide, the finale to the Sacred Sakura Cleansing quest chain! Let’s give no delay and hop right in!. The time has come to rid the Sacred Sakura of its blight, so meet back up with Kazari at the root under Kanda Village. First, you’ll need to get to the root of the miasma problem by heading to the center of Mt. Yougou. There’s a little alcove hiding above that icky purple miasma below. If you teleport to the top of the Grand Narukami Shrine, then drop down, it’s easy to find hiding in the interior of the caves.