Genshin Impact Katsuragikiri Nagamasa guide — How to get the weapon
While you’re doing the Tatara Tales quest in Genshin Impact, you’ll be able to destroy rifts by using the Kamuijima Cannons. Doing so will reveal new areas for you to explore, entire villages that were once trapped inside a barrier. These places have more goodies and rewards (Tatarasuna alone has no less than four Electroculi for you to grab). Additionally, you’ll be able to collect curious items known as “Keys to Some Place,” eventually unlocking a chamber that has a 4-star claymore blueprint. Here’s our Genshin Impact Katsuragikiri Nagamasa guide to help you obtain the blueprint for this weapon.www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0