Last night, the New Jersey Devils used both of their first round picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. They made the sensible and expected pick of defenseman Luke Hughes at fourth overall. I really liked that selection. With the 29th overall pick, they kept the pick and went off the board to take right winger Chase Stillman. I really did not like that selection. Today, Tom Fitzgerald, Paul Caston, and the rest of the management and scouting team will fill out the rest of their 2021 draft class. They currently have five picks to make and we shall see the direction they go for with this group of prospects.