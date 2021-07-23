Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Indian shares edge lower ahead of Reliance results; Zomato soars on debut

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday amid mixed global cues, ahead of quarterly results from oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd while India’s first unicorn Zomato Ltd soared at its debut.

By 0406 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.17% at 15,798.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.15% at 52,759.24. The indexes ended 1.2% higher on Thursday.

Shares of Indian food delivery firm Zomato opened at a 52.6% premium to their inital public offering price on Friday, in the country’s first stock market listing of a startup valued at more than $1 billion.

Investors are also likely to watch out for any possible impact of the pandemic and lockdowns earlier this year on the quarterly results of Reliance Industries, due later today.

First-quarter profit of the Mukesh Ambani-owned company is estimated to come in at 128.38 billion rupees, and revenue at 1.55 trillion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of steel companies such as SAIL and Tata Steel could jump through the day after India’s union cabinet approved a production-linked incentive scheme on Thursday.

Asian share markets were in a mixed mood on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over global growth waxed and waned with every new headline on the Delta variant. Wall Street fared better, with investors now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Food#Bengaluru#Reliance Industries Ltd#Zomato Ltd#Nse Nifty#S P Bse Sensex#Refinitiv#Sail#Tata Steel#Asian#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksdallassun.com

Sensex jumps 364 points, realty and auto stocks spurt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 0.7 per cent higher on Monday tracking positive global cues as tensions around China's regulatory crackdown eased and the US showed progress on its infrastructure plan. The market mood was up as IHS Markit said India's manufacturing activities are fast...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares rise on boost from auto, energy stocks

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, led by auto stocks as monthly data showed a recovery in July sales after a second wave of COVID-19 cases had dented demand, while a pick-up in fuel demand lifted energy companies. By 0452 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50...
Marketsinvesting.com

Brokerages Bullish on Sun Pharma After Q1 Results

Investing.com -- India’s largest pharma company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS: SUN ), is in the good books of all brokerages after it reported its results for Q1 FY22. It reported a net profit of Rs 1,441.1 crore compared to loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY21. Revenue was up 28.2% at Rs 9,669.4 crore against Rs 7,582.5 crore.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Rises 364 Points On Global Cues; Nifty Ends At 15,885

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session notably higher as automakers reported a healthy growth in wholesale numbers in July and goods and services tax (GST) collections came in at an impressive Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the month to hit a three-month high. Global cues were also positive, with...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.77%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Real Estate , Oil & Gas and Consumer Durables sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 0.77%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 0.69%. The biggest gainers of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at open on Tuesday with weak commodity prices expected to weigh on local resource stocks, while investors await the central bank's policy meeting later in the day. The local share price index futures were down 0.3%, a 124.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,738.95 points in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise as chipmakers shine, foreigners turn net buyers

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by chip giants and foreigner-buying, although the gains were capped by worries about the Delta variant and its impact on global economy. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI rose 7.77 points, or 0.24%, to 3,230.81 by 0113 GMT, after gaining 0.65% on Monday. ** Leading the gains, semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.02% and 3.02%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics also rose 1.63%. ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in five sessions, purchasing net 231.3 billion won ($200.84 million) worth of shares on the main KOSPI board. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.14%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.1 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.20. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.886%. ($1 = 1,151.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Itau Q2 profit jumps on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday reported a second-quarter profit 55.6% higher than a year earlier, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for pandemic-related bad loans amid a gradual economic recovery. Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; peso, won fall

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.230 109.28 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3532 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 27.918 27.932 +0.05 Korean won 1152.200 1150.9 -0.11 Baht 32.950 32.93 -0.06 Peso 49.935 49.85 -0.17 Rupiah 14370.000 14420 +0.35 Rupee 74.340 74.34 +0.00 Ringgit 4.223 4.2235 +0.01 Yuan 6.465 6.462 -0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.230 103.24 -5.48 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.36 Taiwan dlr 27.918 28.483 +2.02 Korean won 1152.200 1086.20 -5.73 Baht 32.950 29.96 -9.07 Peso 49.935 48.01 -3.86 Rupiah 14370.000 14040 -2.30 Rupee 74.340 73.07 -1.72 Ringgit 4.223 4.0200 -4.81 Yuan 6.465 6.5283 +0.99 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto plans $1.9 bln Hong Kong listing

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. Li Auto’s proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc raised...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Asian Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Tuesday, with concerns over coronavirus curbs and signs of slowing factory activity in key buyer countries likely to weigh on sentiment at open. Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports will unveil their quarterly results later in the day. Benchmark indexes...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors await U.S. jobs data

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday, as the dollar held steady while investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the key U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week, although growing concerns over rising coronavirus cases limited decline. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,810.56...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Tops 53K; Nifty Above 15,900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday despite mixed global cues. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 200 points, or 0.4 percent, to 53,149 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 49 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,934. Tata Motors climbed 1.2 percent...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks eye steady start in shadow of China curbs

(Aug 2): Asian stocks look set for a steady start as traders weigh China’s tightening grip over a range of industries and potential reopening disruption from the delta Covid-19 strain. Futures rose in Japan and Australia Monday but dipped in Hong Kong. Beijing is pushing ahead with a crackdown on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy