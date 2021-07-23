Consistent global regulations essential to bring cell-based meat into the mainstream
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Singapore’s historical approval of cell-based meat late last year spurred industry momentum, but there remains a lack of clarity on global regulations, said Harini Venkataraman, PhD, analyst at Lux Research and author of [a new] report.geneticliteracyproject.org
