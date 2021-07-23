Consistent global regulations essential to bring cell-based meat into the mainstream

We study history for many reasons — one is to learn how to avoid making the same mistakes of the past. In recent months, the Biden Administration has expressed support for waiving intellectual property rights for Covid vaccines at the World Trade Organization. Although a well-intentioned idea aiming to increase vaccine access worldwide, critics have cited concerns for both safety and the fear of stifling future innovation. These are not theoretical concerns. One need not look any further than our own country’s current critical shortage of the vaccine for Tuberculosis, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG).