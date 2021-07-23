Struggling with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US, Mississippi health officials move to block social media misinformation
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Mississippi State Department of Health is now blocking comments on its Facebook posts that relate to COVID-19 because of a “rise of misinformation” about the virus and vaccinations, a health official said.geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0