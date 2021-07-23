China rejects WHO recommendation to revisit investigation of COVID origins and Wuhan lab leak theory
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Chinese Communist Party rejected a follow-up World Health Organization investigation into COVID-19’s origins, with government scientists condemning the plans for a second inquiry because it emphasizes the need to investigate further the possibility the virus emerged from a Wuhan lab.geneticliteracyproject.org
Comments / 0