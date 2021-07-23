Cancel
Basketball

Arizona Basketball officially adds Jason Gardner to staff

By Eric Townsend
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Arizona Basketball still in the midst of their busy off-season, Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats have officially added Jason Gardner to the staff. It has been a whirlwind of events since Arizona Basketball fired Sean Miller and brought in long-time Gonzaga assistant, Tommy Lloyd. From building their staff to filling out their roster, the work hasn’t stopped for Arizona, and their latest addition is former Wildcat legend, Jason Gardner.

zonazealots.com

