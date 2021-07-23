Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

‘Precision microbiome analysis’ diets — based on almost no rigorous research — see surge in popularity

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A crop of “precision nutrition” startups are racing to develop and engineer individualized diet programs, based on growing evidence that people’s gut microbes—even those of identical twins—respond to food in significantly different ways. The studies reflect the belief among many scientists that more finely-tuned nutrition could help curb the nation’s chronic-disease epidemic.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microbiome#Biotechnology#Human Nutrition#Glp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Biology
Related
Dietsbigrapidsnews.com

10 benefits of a plant-based diet

Thistle analyzed numerous academic studies published in peer-reviewed journals such as Frontiers in Nutrition and Nutrients to discover 10 benefits of a plant-based diet.
Fitnessvegnews.com

A Plant-Based Diet Slashes Menopause Hot Flashes by 84 Percent

A plant-based diet rich in soy reduces moderate-to-severe hot flashes by 84 percent, according to a new study published in the journal Menopause by the North American Menopause Society. The 12-week study, called the Women’s Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor Symptoms (WAVS), shows that diet changes can be more effective for treating hot flashes than scientists previously thought.
Washington, CTStamford Advocate

Virtual Lecture on First-of-its-Kind Research Exploring the Influence of Pet Ownership on the Gut Microbiome

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and IDEXX today hosted the fifth virtual lecture in the successful Human-Animal Bond Lecture Series, focused on the rationale and anticipated results of new, first-of-its-kind research exploring the influence of pet ownership on the gut microbiome and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in older adults.
DietsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Plant-based diet increases overall health

In the last 20 years, there has been a great increase in knowledge about what happens in the gut or intestinal tract. It is also called the gut microbiome. Scientists from Harvard and two universities in Europe have stated there are approximately 100 trillion bacteria in the gut. This is more than all the rest of the cells in the body.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating a Plant-Based Diet, Says New Study

The things we eat and certain lifestyle habits we adopt can affect our well-being in ways that we're just beginning to figure out. Still, we do know that making certain modifications to our diet and exercise routines can offer a whole host of benefits. Take, for instance, making the switch to a plant-based diet, which can do a ton of great things for your body. Now, researchers may have unveiled another advantage to eating plant foods. As it turns out, eating lots of plant-based foods could help fight the symptoms of diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS).
Dietsdallassun.com

Millet based diet can help in managing blood glucose levels

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): Eating a millet-based diet can reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes and help manage blood glucose levels in people with diabetes, suggests a new study. The study indicated the potential to design appropriate meals with millets for diabetic and pre-diabetic people as well as...
Fitnessspring.org.uk

The Diet That Reduces Stomach Bloating

Bloating is a frequent symptom of irritable bowel syndrome and is triggered by specific types of diet. A low-fibre diet can help to reduce the stomach discomfort, pain, bloating, flatulence, and diarrhoea linked to irritable bowel syndrome, research finds. Typical foods to avoid include:. garlic,. artichokes,. onions,. Brussels sprouts,. cabbage,
Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

OCD relief: A genetic-based therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder could be within reach

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [OCD], which affects 1–2% of the population, commonly runs in families, and genes are known to play a large role in determining who develops the disease. “…Evidence from family-based studies supports a genetic contribution to the disorder,” the team wrote. But while strongly acting mutations have been hypothesized to exist in OCD, statistically reliable evidence has been difficult to obtain.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Beneficial effects of an Andrographis paniculata extract and andrographolide on cognitive functions in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats.

Ajit Kumar Thakur, Geeta Rai, Shyam Sunder Chatterjee, Vikas Kumar. Context Andrographolide containing Andrographis paniculata (Burm. F.) Wall. Ex Nees (Acanthaceae) extracts is often used for treatments of diabetes and other inflammatory disorders commonly accompanying cognitive and other psychiatric disorders. Objective To compare the efficacies of a standardised A. paniculata extract (AP) and pure andrographolide on cognitive functions, oxidative stress and cholinergic function in diabetic rats. Materials and methods Streptozotocin-induced diabetic Charles Foster albino rats treated orally with a hydro-methanolic A. paniculata leaf extract (50, 100 and 200 mg/kg/day), or with pure andrographolide (15, 30 and 60 mg/kg/day) for 10 consecutive days, were subjected to Morris water maze test. After the test, acetylcholinesterase, superoxide dismutase (SOD), and catalase (CAT) activities and lipid peroxidation (LPO) in brain tissues were assessed. Results Acetylcholinesterase activity in pre-frontal cortex and hippocampus of diabetic rats was 2.1 and 2.6 times higher compared to nondiabetic rats. LPO was 1.6 times higher and decreased SOD (56.3%) and CAT (44.9%) activities in pre-frontal cortex of diabetic rats compared to nondiabetic rats. AP orandrographolide treatments dose dependently attenuated cognitive deficits, reduced acetylcholinesterase activity, oxidative stress, improved diabetic hyperglycemia and insulin deficiency. All observed effects of AP were quantitatively almost equal to those expected from its analytically quantifiedandrographolide content. Discussion and conclusion Reported observations are the very first ones suggesting beneficial effects of andrographolide against diabetes associated cognitive deficits, increased acetylcholinesterase activity and deteriorated antioxidative status. Efforts to exploit A. paniculata extracts enriched in andrographolide as preventive measures against such disorders can be warranted.
Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Irrational fears of food irradiation still peddled by ‘environmental’ activists

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. There is a lot of misunderstanding of the sciences involving food, including genetic engineering, pesticide risks, and the idea that some foods are “natural.” But by far, the most misunderstood science is that involving irradiating food.
ScienceNewswise

Exercise Improves Health Through Changes on DNA

Newswise — While it is widely known that regular physical exercise decreases the risk of virtually all chronic illnesses, the mechanisms at play are not fully known. Now scientists at the University of Copenhagen have discovered that the beneficial effects of physical exercise may in part result from changes to the structure of our DNA. These changes are referred as ‘epigenetic’.
Food & DrinksMedscape News

Coffee Not Linked to Increased Arrhythmia Risk in New Study

Habitual coffee drinking was not associated with a heightened risk of cardiac arrhythmias in a study of more than 300,000 people. In fact, an adjusted analysis found that "each additional cup of coffee intake was associated with a 3% lower risk of incident arrhythmia," Eun-jeong Kim, MD, of the division of cardiology at the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues reported in JAMA Internal Medicine.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 risk: a population-based, cohort study

Purpose: To analyze the associations between cholecalciferol or calcifediol supplementation, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) levels and COVID-19 outcomes in a large population. Methods: All individuals ≥ 18 years old living in Barcelona-Central Catalonia (n = 4.6 million) supplemented with cholecalciferol or calcifediol from April 2019 to February 2020 were compared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy