New one-and-done DNA-based blood test that can detect as many as 50 different types of cancer is on the verge of approval
Grail's prescription diagnostic test is designed to help spot as many as 50 different cancers and uncover their original organ sites from a blood sample, a result of years of development and billions of dollars in venture capital funding.
