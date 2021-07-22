Cancel
Loveland, CO

Body Of Adult Male Found In Westerdoll Lake After Being Reported Missing

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 11 days ago
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of an adult male was recovered from Westerdoll Lake on Thursday night. Police were called to the lake about 8:30 p.m. on reports that a person was missing in the water.

Police said that the missing man was reported by another man who emerged from the lake with a canoe or kayak. The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Dive Team responded to the lake.

Divers found the body of the man about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, about an hour after he was reported missing. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The Loveland Police Criminal Investigations Unit is assisting with the investigation.

