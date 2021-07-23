Cancel
Economy

M. Ross Casey

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 11 days ago

2021 40 Under Forty Awards M. Ross Casey | 35 | Manager of Specialty Pharmacy and 340B, Care New England Health System How do you think COVID-19 will change your industry going forward? Health care will continuously evaluate and implement best practices to ensure the safety of staff and patients. Specifically in pharmacy, drug shortages…

#New England#Covid 19#Health Care#Specialty Pharmacy#340b
