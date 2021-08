Senior Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at JE Dunn Construction Company. JE Dunn Construction has announced the hiring of Mishaune Sawyer as its new senior manager of diversity, equity and inclusion for Tampa. She has more than 19 years of professional experience with a strong reputation and track record for work across industries in the diversity, equity and inclusion space. She will work directly with JE Dunn senior leadership to ensure Workplace, Workforce and Marketplace initiatives are in alignment with the company’s overall DE&I strategy.