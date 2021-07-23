Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bret Bielema says adversity since leaving UW has made him a better coach

By Zach Heilprin
madcitysportszone.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBret Bielema walked into Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday for the first time since the night of Dec. 1, 2012. That was the night that Bielema, then the head coach at Wisconsin, led the Badgers to their third straight Big Ten title with a dominating 70-31 victory over Nebraska. Three days later Bielema shocked the college football world when he left Wisconsin to become the coach at Arkansas. After five seasons and just 11 SEC wins, Bielema was out in Fayetteville. He spent three seasons in the NFL as an assistant before being named the new head coach at Illinois earlier this year.

www.madcitysportszone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Vince Lombardi
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Uw#College Football#American Football#Uw#Sec#Badgers#Northwestern#Hawkeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Football: Bret Bielema keeps winning with Shawn Miller commitment

Illinois football continued to build over the weekend, adding top 500 talent Shawn Miller to the mix. The class of 2022 superstar gave his commitment to the Illini and was thrust to the top of the list of committed players for the program. Miller, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver, is the No. 498 player in the class of 2022 and the No. 67 wide receiver in the nation. He is also the No. 69 player coming out of the state of Florida.
College SportsWCIA

WEB EXTRA: Bret Bielema and Josh Whitman at Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — Watch Bret Bielema’s full podium and media scrum interview from Big Ten Football Media Days on Thursday. The Illinois head coach discussed expectations for the upcoming season, his return to the Big Ten conference, training camp ahead, and more. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman also attended media days, and has plenty of expectations ahead of Bielema’s first season with the program.
Indianapolis, INWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Bret Bielema returns to the Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS – Walking into Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday morning, the memories all returned. The satisfaction that accompanies winning a Big Ten football championship. In many ways, new Illinois coach Bret Bielema suggests that he has come full circle, back in the conference he competed in as a college player at Iowa and a league where he received his first head coaching opportunity.
College SportsPosted by
CBS Chicago

Big Ten Football: Wildcats Coach Pat Fitzgerald On Recruiting And Rebuilding, Illini Coach Bret Bielema Hopes For Conference Success

CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern Wildcats football Coach Pat Fitzgerald has his work cut out for him after losing a lot of the players that won the Big Ten West Division. “I knew the focus a little bit today would be on what we’ve lost. I couldn’t be more excited about what we have,” Fitzgerald said, “and if you look at the way we recruited; you look at where our recruiting is at right now – it’s at an all-time high.”
Indianapolis, INWCIA

Bret Bielema’s former programs attend Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) — The other half of the Big Ten got their moment in the spotlight Thursday at Media Days in Indianapolis — including Bret Bielema’s old friends Wisconsin and Iowa. Bielema got his coaching start with the Hawkeyes after playing there. His last game for Wisconsin was just nine years ago in Indianapolis — three days before he bolted for Arkansas and the SEC. Now back in the Big Ten, his old colleagues know what he can bring to the Orange and Blue.
NFL247Sports

'It's going to be good football': B1G coaches react to Bret Bielema's return

INDIANAPOLIS — Fifteen years ago, Bret Bielema and Pat Fitzgerald were rookie head football coaches in the Big Ten Conference under wildly different circumstances. Bielema, a former Iowa nose guard, was a hot-shot, hand-picked replacement for Wisconsin legend Barry Alvarez, taking over a relatively new Big Ten power at Wisconsin. Fitzgerald, a Northwestern linebacker legend, took over his alma mater's program following the sudden death of former head coach Randy Walker.
Baseballsaturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema serenades Wrigley Field crowd during 7th-inning stretch

The face of Illinois football put his voice on display at Wrigley Field on Sunday. After traveling to Indianapolis on Thursday for B1G Media Days, Illini head coach Bret Bielema ventured to Chicago to participate in a school-related event and also sing the 7th-inning stretch during Sunday’s Cubs-Diamondbacks game. If you missed it, Illinois Athletics captured Bielema’s big moment.
Savoy, ILWCIA

Bielema, Illini football coaches tee it up at QB Club outing

SAVOY (WCIA) — Football coaches and golf usually don’t go together, there’s just never enough time to play, but Illini head coach Bret Bielema made it mandatory his entire staff was on the course Monday. All 26 groups at the Illini Quarterback Club’s annual outing had either an Illini assistant coach or support staff member playing with each team. A day off meant different things to different coaches.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Celebrating Illini sports with Bret Bielema, Andre Curbelo, Omar Payne

I had the unique opportunity to partake in a meet-and-greet with fellow Illini on July 25. We’re less than a month away from kicking off the 2021-2022 football season, which also means that the countdown has officially begun for men’s basketball as well. As the sports seasons draw closer, Illinois Athletics decided to welcome fans and alumni for a celebration of a new era and a chance to meet some of their favorite athletes and coaches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy