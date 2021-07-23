Bret Bielema says adversity since leaving UW has made him a better coach

Bret Bielema walked into Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday for the first time since the night of Dec. 1, 2012. That was the night that Bielema, then the head coach at Wisconsin, led the Badgers to their third straight Big Ten title with a dominating 70-31 victory over Nebraska. Three days later Bielema shocked the college football world when he left Wisconsin to become the coach at Arkansas. After five seasons and just 11 SEC wins, Bielema was out in Fayetteville. He spent three seasons in the NFL as an assistant before being named the new head coach at Illinois earlier this year.