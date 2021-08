“Mothers are harder to forgive than fathers.” From Boardwalk Empire to Yellowstone, Gretchen Mol has made a career out of fascinating matriarchs. In an excellent sit-down with TVInsider, Gretchen Mol delved deep into the late Evelyn Dutton. “I was happy to illuminate the character [of the mother] in this story,” she says within. As the series progresses, Mol’s work as Evelyn slowly unravels the trauma that sits at the heart of the Duttons. Specifically for Kelly Reilly’s troubled Beth Dutton, her only daughter. Alongside the husband she leaves behind, Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, of course.