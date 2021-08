Kimberly Ahern | 37 | Director of Policy and Senior Counsel, R.I. Office of the Governor. How do you think COVID-19 will change your industry going forward? We kept our state workforce safe and pivoted to remote work, while at the same time never closing our doors while continuing to deliver vital services for Rhode Islanders. Going forward, we want to continue to make government processes easier and more efficient for people in this digital age.