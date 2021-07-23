Rebecca Webber

Perfumer & Flavorist+ [P&F+]: Do you have any advice for people coming into the flavor field?. Paul Ricciardi [PR]: My advice is to be patient. There is no direct path to becoming a flavorist. People always ask me how to become a flavorist and I don’t have a very good answer. I tell them to start at a flavor company, work hard and get noticed. Hang around the senior flavorists as much as possible. Listen to how they describe what they are tasting to learn their language. Volunteer to help them on projects. I always say that I was lucky to be chosen to get trained as a flavorist. The truth is that my hard work put me in a position to take advantage of opportunities when they came up.