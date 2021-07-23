Rebecca Webber

Managing Partner with Lone Star Investment Advisors, LLC at Accessbank Texas. AccessBank Texas announces the addition of Mr. Arthur Hollingsworth to their Access Bancorp, Inc. Board. Mr. Hollingsworth is Managing Partner of five private equity funds with over $350 million under management. He has 30 years of experience in private equity investing and investment banking. Mr. Hollingsworth also currently serves on the boards of Continental Electronics Corporation, Dallas Committee on Foreign Relations, Mall Area Redevelopment Board, ESP Specialty Steel Products, LLC (Chairman), Safety Storage, Inc., and Yellow Checker Cab Company of Dallas/Fort Worth, Inc. A direct descendant of Alexander Hamilton, Mr. Hollingsworth also serves as President of the Alexander Hamilton Scholars Board of Directors. AccessBank Texas, founded locally in 2007, brings innovative, capable, service-driven banking to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. It’s headed by a local board of directors and an executive management team. Learn more at AccessBankTX.com. Member FDIC.
