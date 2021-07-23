Four great reasons to make a pit-stop in Penngrove

Do places ever remind you of a song? Paris and Django, the Haight and the Dead, NOLA and Armstrong, Memphis and Elvis are all like that. You roll into town and the same tune just floats into your awareness. It’s only in the really memorable places that actually happens, right, the coolest spots? Whenever I drop into Penngrove, I think of “Melissa.” Crossroads, freight cars, sunbeams shinning through his hair, the gypsy guy and the girl at home, Melissa. If you’ve ever stopped in Penngrove, you’ll know what I mean.