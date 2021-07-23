Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GM using expanded Super Cruise on 6 vehicles next year

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Friday that it will include its expanded, hands-free driver-assisted technology on six vehicles next year.

GM’s “Super Cruise” assisted vehicles can indicate when a lane change is safe and initiate the maneuver. Drivers can also go hands free while pulling a trailer.

Model year 2022 Super Cruise enabled vehicles include the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado2, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Sierra2. The capabilities will be introduced on the vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

GM said that Super Cruise, which was launched in 2017, will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including on the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer. Other vehicles that offer versions of Super Cruise include the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Cadillac Lyriq#Cadillac Ct4#Super Cruise#Detroit#Ap#Super Cruise#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Missing Transfer Case Washer

General Motors has released a service update to address an issue related to the transfer case thrust washer on certain examples of the 2021 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected pickup trucks may have been delivered with a thrust washer that was improperly...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

6 Amazing Cars General Motors Should Never Have Cancelled

The first entry in this list of projects we wish General Motors hadn't canceled is a prime example of the automaker's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The company's modern history is full of missteps and head-scratching decisions, from how it made a mess of Pontiac to the more recent case of the Chevrolet Camaro being in trouble. It often feels like individual product successes like the Chevrolet Corvette are despite its corporate overlords, not because of them. Some of these examples of GM canning a project have certainly set the automaker back, and it's time to take a look at some of the winners, or in this case, losers.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Experiencing An Increasing Amount Of V8 Engine Valve Lifter Issues

GM Authority has received a growing number of emails and messages from General Motors pickup truck and SUV owners experiencing valve lifter problems. Some of these owners are stating that their vehicle has been at the dealership for several weeks while waiting on repairs. The valve lifter issues seem to concern the naturally aspirated 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine and the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engines, which can be found in 2019-and-later model year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, as well as 2021-model-year full-size GM SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban, Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Yukon.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

GM recalls 400,000+ Chevrolet and GMC pickups over exploding airbags

GM is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks, having identified an airbag fault that could see the safety equipment unexpectedly explode, sending pressurized gas and potentially broken components into the cabin. The recall, confirmed by the US NHTSA, affects select Chevrolet and GMC trucks, and comes after a handful of reported incidents where airbags have erupted.
EconomyAutoblog

GM and Honda just made it harder to sell a leased car to another brand

General Motors and Honda have tightened the screw on lease returns to ensure their franchised dealers have an adequate supply of used cars to sell in a period marked by shortages and skyrocketing prices. Both firms made it significantly more difficult for someone leasing a car to return it to a dealership that represents another brand.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Has Just Halted Production Of Most Trucks

General Motors has fought bravely for nearly a year now to keep production running as normally as possible for its popular and profitable full-size pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. That fight has just been partially lost. The Detroit Free Press has confirmed, via a memo sent to factory union members that GM has verified is accurate, that numerous "production adjustments" will begin to take place at three major North American production facilities this coming Monday, July 26.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 GMC Sierra Will Have Super Cruise with Trailering

GM is rolling out a new version of Super Cruise that supports towing a trailer. It also has a new feature called automatic lane change that can overtake a slower vehicle without any input from the driver. This new Super Cruise will be available on several GMC, Chevy, and Cadillac...
CarsForConstructionPros.com

General Motors Expands Access of OnStar Vehicle Insights to Non-GM Vehicles

Since the introduction of General Motors’ fleet telematics solution, OnStar Vehicle Insights, fleet managers have received nearly 3.5 million notifications and details of almost 16 million trips covering more than 246 million miles. Now OnStar Vehicle Insights can now be used with most non-GM vehicles via a plug-in adapter. This means that fleet customers can utilize OnStar Vehicle Insights across their whole fleet, regardless of vehicle make or model year. This expansion aims to help fleet managers save on business operations, monitor fleet vehicles and keep drivers safe using only one telematics platform.
CarsFOXBusiness

GM drops another feature from its full-size trucks due to chip shortage

The semiconductor shortage keeps chipping away at the features available on GM's big truck. General Motors has been prioritizing production of its popular and profitable full-size pickups and SUVs as it works to manage supplies of the key components. The automaker has already made the unusual move of eliminate two...
Carsgmauthority.com

General Motors Confirms Upcoming Full-Size GMC Electric Pickup

General Motors confirmed that it will offer a full-size electric pickup truck under the GMC brand. The confirmation follows an announcement made in April that The General would offer an all-electric version of the popular Chevy Silverado full-size pickup. Per a recent report from The Detroit News, GMC Global Vice...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

GM, Cruise sue Ford over use of BlueCruise name

Detroit — General Motors Co. and Cruise, its majority-owned autonomous vehicle company, are suing Ford Motor Co. over its use of the name BlueCruise. GM and Cruise, in a late Friday filing in the U.S. District Court of Northern California, claim Ford did "not have the permission or consent of Cruise or GM to use “BlueCruise,”
CarsPosted by
Tom's Guide

GM’s Super Cruise is getting a big update — what you need to know

General Motors is set to roll out a major update to its Super Cruise autonomous driving feature next year, and it’ll be available on even more vehicles than before. Three main upgrades are coming to Super Cruise, including automatic lane changes, towing support, and upgrades to the navigation system to show Super Cruise-enabled roads. They'll be available on six model year 2022 vehicles, including the mighty GMC Hummer EV, and will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

GM’s Super Cruise Won’t Do Automatic Lane Changes While Towing. Here’s Why

The 2022 GMC Sierra can pull a trailer hands-free, and it can overtake slow-moving traffic hands-free, but not both at once. GM's driving assist Super Cruise is a total luxury on long drives, allowing hands-free travel along 200,000 miles of American highway. It's about to get even better in the 2022 GMC Sierra, where drivers will be able to conduct lane changes, or tow a trailer down the Interstate, all without lifting a finger. Literally.
Carskfgo.com

GM, Cruise demand Ford drop ‘BlueCruise’ name for hands-free driving

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co and its Cruise robo-taxi subsidiary said early Saturday they will take action to stop Ford Motor Co from using the name “BlueCruise” to market its hands-free driving technology. In a statement released shortly after midnight Detroit time on Saturday, GM said Ford’s use of...
Carstribuneledgernews.com

GM adds auto lane change, trailering option to Super Cruise

Jul. 23—Detroit — General Motors Co. is introducing new capabilities with its Super Cruise hands-free driving technology on six model year 2022 vehicles, the automaker said Friday. The new Super Cruise features allow the vehicle to make automatic lane changes and give users the option to drive hands-free with an...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

GM, Ford Prepare for Legal War of Word: Cruise

General Motors filed suit against Ford Motor Co. over the use of the word “Cruise.”. GM claims Ford’s use of the word Cruise in its “BlueCruise” for its self-driving subscription service violates the trademark GM has established with “Cruise,” its automated vehicle subsidiary and GM’s “Super Cruise,” a hands-free driver assistance system, according to The Hill, a website dedicated to covering news around Congress and the federal government.
Carsreviewgeek.com

GM Super Cruise to Offer Next Level Self-Driving Features in 2022

General Motors’ hands-free driving software will see some major improvements in 2022. Not only will Super Cruise find its way to several new vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, but it will gain the ability to tow trailers and overtake slow drivers that are in your way. Super...
Carstorquenews.com

Three Reasons Why GM's Super Cruise Upgrades are so Significant

GM is adding new hands-free driving features to six vehicles for the 2022 model year. The upgrades, like being able to tow while being hands-free, are true gamechangers. General Motors is adding three significant features to its Super Cruise hands-free driving system for 2022. Six vehicles will get the upgrades, including the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and the 2022 GMC Sierra. The other four vehicles getting the enhanced features are the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, 2022 Cadillac CT4, 2022 Cadillac CT5, and the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup. While many people talk about Tesla, GM’s Super Cruise allows drivers to truly drive hands free. The system monitors the driver’s eye movements to guarantee that the driver is paying attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy