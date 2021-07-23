Class Acts for July 23

Metro photo

Andrea J. Bucklew, Alderson Broaddus University's provost, has released the president's, dean's and honorable mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.

Darius Smith of Cohutta made the dean's list.

To be named to the president's list, a student must be on the dean's list for five semesters. Full-time students who earned a 3.6 or above are named to the dean's list. Students who achieved a 3.4 to 3.59 are given honorable mention.

More than 470 Berea College students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list. A student is named to the dean's list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Making the dean's list were Cesar Martinez of Dalton and Maria Martinez of Dalton.