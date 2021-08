I'm trying to remember some fuzzy details about going to the circus as a kid. It's one of those memories where I'm almost not even sure it really happened.....but I feel like we went to the circus once when I was younger. I couldn't tell you any of the details - but I can kind of put together a couple images in my mind of being under the big top. And I want to say the elephants stick out for some reason. Of course, times have changed and a circus in 2021 looks much different than a circus of even 10 years ago.