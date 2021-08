It’s an uncomfortable question and the answer will not be welcome in many corners, but it’s one we need to ask: how healthy is Britain?. Ask any physician and they’ll tell you that prevention is always better than cure. There are many afflictions over which we have no control. However, for countless diseases our own behaviour and habits have a huge bearing on whether the problem manifests itself during a lifetime. Since I became a doctor the average life expectancy in the UK has risen dramatically from 68 to 82 years. That gives far more time for the collection of a host of more illnesses which may not always be successfully treated.