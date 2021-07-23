Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

SARS-COV-2 infection leads to neutralizing and protective serological responses in over 70% of DPs

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIain Chapple, University of Birmingham, England, presented the oral session "Longitudinal Serological and Vaccination Responses to SARS-COV-2 in Dental Professionals" at the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neutralization#Dps#Sars#University Of Birmingham#Dental Professionals#Iadr#Cadr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Impaired immune response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in immunocompromised patients

The development of vaccines that are safe and effective in countering the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is largely considered the only way out of the current pandemic. However, there remain concerns surrounding the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in immunocompromised individuals.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows inhalable nanocatchers can protect lung cells against SARS-CoV-2

Safe and effective inhalable nanocatchers that contain human angiotensin-converting enzyme II (hACE2) have been recently developed by a group of researchers from China, providing a plethora of potential benefits in comparison to existing treatments against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The exact approach is delineated in-depth in a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Nasal swabs reveal muted antiviral response in patients who developed severe COVID-19

Over the past 18 months, researchers have learned much about COVID-19 and its viral cause, SARS-CoV-2. They know how the virus enters the body, coming in through the nose and mouth and beginning its infection in the mucus layers of the nasal passageway. They know that infections that remain in the upper airway are likely to be mild or asymptomatic, while infections that progress down the airway to the lungs are much more severe and can lead to fatal diseases. And they have identified common risk factors for severe diseases, like age, gender, and obesity. But there are still many unanswered questions -- such as when, and where, the course of severe COVID-19 is determined. Does the pathway to severe disease begin only after the body has failed to control mild disease, or could it start much earlier than that?
Alexandria, VAsciencecodex.com

Longitudinal serological and vaccination responses to SARS-COV-2 in dental professionals

Alexandria, Va., USA - Iain Chapple, University of Birmingham, England, presented the oral session "Longitudinal Serological and Vaccination Responses to SARS-COV-2 in Dental Professionals" at the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection enhances Johnson and Johnson Ad26.COV2.S vaccine immunogenicity

A new study reports that the single-dose Johnson and Johnson Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) shows enhanced efficacy when administered to individuals with pre-existing antibodies against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pathogen. This finding becomes more important when it is supplemented by the observation that...
Public Healthbiospace.com

Meissa Announces Preclinical Data on Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Showing Protection from SARS-CoV-2 Challenge after a Single Dose

Meissa’s intranasal recombinant live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine, MV-014-212, induced mucosal as well as systemic antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and two variants of concern. MV-014-212 was built on the company’s AttenuBlock™ platform and is designed to be appropriately attenuated, genetically stable, and optimized to drive robust, broad, and durable immunity. Data will...
KidsNews-Medical.net

Study suggests children develop short-term humoral immunity following SARS-CoV-2 infection

A single-center, cross-sectional epidemiological survey conducted in Israel has recently pointed out that antibodies induced by natural severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in children start declining just after 4 months of acute infection. However, their seropositivity rates are not impacted by school reopening. The study has recently been published in the journal Acta Paediatrica.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

How SARS-CoV-2 infects the brain

People infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have reported several neurological manifestations ranging from headaches to brain fog. In addition, some people find neurological problems persist after COVID-19 disease recovery. There are several ways SARS-CoV-2 enters and spreads in the brain. One theory is that the coronavirus...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Yeast expressed, RBD-based vaccine provides robust immune responses against SARS-CoV-2

The ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has caused over 190 million cases worldwide. Of these, over 4 million have died due to the infection. The vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 is focused on identifying stable, accessible, and cost-effective candidates for global...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A novel interferon-γ release assay for detection of SARS-CoV-2 specific T-cell response

Previous research using animal models has indicated the importance of T‐cells, particularly CD4+ and CD8+ T-cells, in protecting individuals against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Despite this data, the role of T-cells in the SARS-CoV-2 immune response is not fully understood.
ScienceEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 spike mutation L452R evades human immune response and enhances infectivity

An international team of researchers led by Kumamoto and Tokyo Universities (Japan) have shown that the L452R mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is common to two mutant strains (Epsilon and Delta), is involved in cellular immunity evasion via the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) A24, and enhances viral infectivity. HLA-A24 is one of the most prominent HLA-class I alleles, especially in East/Southeast Asian populations, which might make them particularly vulnerable to coronavirus variants with this mutation.
WorldNews-Medical.net

Study in France suggests high efficacy of mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

A nationwide case-control study conducted in France has assessed the efficacy of mRNA-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines against original severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its variants, including B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P1. In real-life pandemic situations, the two-dose regimen of mRNA vaccines has shown equivalent protective efficacy...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study examined 1,497 full-vaccinated healthcare workers for breakthrough infections

As vaccination efforts against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continue globally, scientists and public health officials are dealing with the threat of breakthrough infections. Scientists call such cases "breakthrough" infections because the virus has broken through the protective barrier provided by the vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy