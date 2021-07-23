Cancel
Dalton, GA

Remembrance for late DSC basketball coach Tony Ingle planned for July 31

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 11 days ago
Contributed photo A remembrance for the late Dalton State College basketball coach Tony Ingle is Saturday, July 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Dalton's Heritage Point Park

Friends of the late Dalton State College basketball coach Tony Ingle will gather on Saturday, July 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Dalton's Heritage Point Park to share their remembrances of him.

Organizers say it will be a "low-key event" and everyone who knew Ingle is invited to attend to share stories.

"Anyone who knew Tony has a story, so we're inviting them to come and share so we can all laughingly and lovingly remember our friend," according to organizers.

Ingle coached the Dalton State Roadrunners to the 2015 men's NAIA national championship and was named the NAIA's basketball coach of the year in 2017. Ingle, a star basketball player at North Whitfield High School and what was then Dalton Junior College, also coached Kennesaw State University's basketball team to an NCAA Division II national championship.

Ingle passed away in January due to complications from COVID-19.

