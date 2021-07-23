Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Quinta, CA

La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez set to run for 28th Senate District

By Jesus Reyes
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VB6JB_0b5O9lTp00

La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez is set to announce his intention to run for the 28th Senate District in 2022.

Sanchez made the announcement on his Facebook page Thursday evening.

"It's been an honor to serve my country as a #USMarine for 8 years, an honor to have been overwhelmingly elected twice to the #LaQuinta city council, and it would be an honor and privilege to represent my community in #Sacramento as your next State Senator,"

The 28th seat is currently held by Melissa Melendez, but will become vacant in 2022 due to term limits.

Sanchez was first elected to the La Quinta City Council in 2016. He was re-elected for a second four-year term in 2020, finishing as the top vote getter in the three candidate race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zk0zC_0b5O9lTp00

Prior to his time in public office, Sanchez served as an infantryman in the United States Marine Corps from 1996 to 2004. He enlisted at the age of 19.

Sanchez's bio on the La Quinta City Council website shows that his post-military career took his through variety of places. He has worked in the telecommunication industry, that includes as a district director for a state legislator, a salesperson for a radio station group and a billboard company.

He currently works as a commercial real estate agent focusing on apartment buildings and income properties.

Sanchez is also on a board member for several local non-profits. According to his city bio , "He currently serves on the board for Leadership Coachella Valley, Chairman for Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) Riverside County, the Executive Committee for the League of CA Cities Riverside County Division; serves on the Governance, Transparency & Labor Relations Policy Committee for the League of California Cities, is the City representative for the CVEP Board and Chair of the La Quinta Housing Authority."

Sanchez will make his official announcement on his candidacy at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Republican Headquarters in La Quinta.

As for Senator Melendez, her campaign website shows that there are fundraising efforts for her to run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjhd7_0b5O9lTp00

We have reached out to Senator Melendez's office for further comment on the possible run in 2022.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

The post La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez set to run for 28th Senate District appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
582
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Quinta, CA
Government
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Melendez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Quinta#Commercial Real Estate#La Quinta City#Laquinta City Council#Marine Corps#Lafco Rrb#The Executive Committee#News Channel 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Senate
Related
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington quarantines after COVID exposure

Riverside County Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington is under quarantine today after being exposed to someone infected with COVID-19. Washington began his isolation on Wednesday after being notified that he had come into contact the day prior with a person infected with coronavirus, the supervisor's chief of staff, Michelle DeArmond, wrote in an email. "It's The post Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington quarantines after COVID exposure appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta wave park developer wants to prove outraged neighbors wrong

The developer of a proposed wave pool resort in La Quinta is working to squash the concerns of outraged residents. Some neighbors in private, quiet golf communities on the south end of the city said a surf park is not what the area needs. But the developer intends to show them their concerns of traffic, The post La Quinta wave park developer wants to prove outraged neighbors wrong appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters on cross-country bike ride to 9/11 stop in Coachella

A group of firefighters on bike ride across the United States to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 made a stop in the Coachella Valley on Monday. 15 firefighters from California, Colorado and Washington state are traveling from Los Angeles to New York City in remembrance of those who lost their lives during The post Firefighters on cross-country bike ride to 9/11 stop in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 671 new cases, 5 deaths, & 27 hospitalizations since Friday

Riverside County reported an increase of 671 new coronavirus cases and recoveries over the weekend. This brings the total number of cases up to 309,217. The county's case rate once again increased over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the case rate was 14.2, it has now gone up to 16.9. Riverside County hasn't reported The post Riverside County reports 671 new cases, 5 deaths, & 27 hospitalizations since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Local businesses can’t help but be ready to pivot with evolving pandemic and state guidance

Just when things started to look somewhat normal with California's reopening in June, concerns over the highly transmissible Delta variant and rising COVID-19 cases in Riverside County and across the state have local businesses on their toes-- ready to pivot for just about anything. "We just try to keep up with the new rules and The post Local businesses can’t help but be ready to pivot with evolving pandemic and state guidance appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County set to honor fallen peace officers

Riverside County law enforcement agencies will memorialize peace officers on Saturday, who have died in the line of duty. The memorial starts at 8 a.m. where anyone can participate in a run/jog. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the "Safe in His Arms" memorial statue. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Bryan The post Riverside County set to honor fallen peace officers appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

ACLU files federal complaint accusing Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept. of misusing millions in COVID relief funds

Three organizations, including the ACLU, have filed a federal complaint accusing the Riverside County Sheriff's Department of misusing million of dollars meant for COVID relief. In the complaint addressed to the Department of Treasury, the ACLU accuses the Sheriff's Dept. of using $2.7 million for furniture and other office renovations, another $1.3 million to upgrade The post ACLU files federal complaint accusing Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept. of misusing millions in COVID relief funds appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts

Some residents in La Quinta communities are speaking out strongly against a proposed surf park seeking city approval, worried about light and noise pollution, water usage and traffic. But a new report from the city found the project will have few impacts in the areas of their concerns. The project, called Coral Mountain Resort, is The post La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘No intention at all’ for mask mandate in Riverside County, supervisor says during COVID update; watch meeting live here

Riverside County health officials are sharing a COVID-19 update at the start of Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.Watch the meeting live in the player below. "When we talk about the masks and we talk about the vaccines, I want to make it very clear," Supervisor Karen Spiegel said, "There is no mandate for masks and The post ‘No intention at all’ for mask mandate in Riverside County, supervisor says during COVID update; watch meeting live here appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 1,086 new cases, 0 deaths, & 1,006 recoveries since Tuesday

Riverside County reported an increase of over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and recoveries over the past 48 hours. The county did not report cases, recoveries, and deaths on Wednesday due to an issue obtaining data, however, that issue has been solved. There were 1,086 new cases reported in Riverside County since Tuesday, bringing the number The post Riverside County reports 1,086 new cases, 0 deaths, & 1,006 recoveries since Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

WATCH LIVE: County health officials to provide COVID update during RivCo Supervisors meeting

Riverside County health officials are sharing a COVID-19 update at the start of Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.Watch the meeting live in the player below. "When we talk about the masks and we talk about the vaccines, I want to make it very clear," Supervisor Karen Spiegel said, "There is no mandate for masks and The post WATCH LIVE: County health officials to provide COVID update during RivCo Supervisors meeting appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County recommends everyone wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not

Riverside County Public Health officials Wednesday recommend people wear masks indoors, even for those who are vaccinated. The same announcement came earlier Wednesday from the California Dept. of Public Health, and Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control. The city of Palm Springs was quick to follow in recommending universal indoor masking as well. As The post Riverside County recommends everyone wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes looks back at his career & what’s next as retirement nears

Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes is set to retire at the end of next month, ending a nearly three decade long career with the department. Reyes, 51, has received multiple recognitions and awards throughout his 27 years at the Palm Springs Police Department, including Officer of the Year back in 2000. "It's never about The post Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes looks back at his career & what’s next as retirement nears appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course

During a court hearing Friday, a judge ordered the water at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta be turned on after owners shut off the water supply. MORE: Exclusive: Water shut off at La Quinta golf course after partial foreclosure During the hearing, Brendan Ozanne, an attorney who represents the golf course's The post Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy