SCIO CENTRAL SCHOOL
SCIO CENTRAL SCHOOL is accepting applications for the position of Bus Driver/Mechanic. Applicant must meet minimum Allegany County Civil Service requirements. Knowledge and experience with diesel engines preferred. C.D.L. (Bus Driver’s) License must be obtained within the first six months of employment. If interested, please submit a letter of interest and a completed application (available at scio.wnyric.org or in the Main Office) to Jennifer Cappelletti, Superintendent, 3968 Washington St., Scio, NY 14880, by Monday, August 2, 2021.www.oleantimesherald.com
