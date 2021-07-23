Best sitcoms of the 2000s

Twenty years ago on July 20, 2001, Julia Roberts, Catherine Zeta-Jones, John Cusack and Billy Crystal's quirky rom-com "America's Sweethearts" hit theaters — and now you can stream it anytime on Showtime or HBO Max. In the movie stacked with A-listers, Catherine and John play Gwen Harrison and Eddie Thomas, beloved husband-and-wife movie stars who've secretly split up while making a film together with an eccentric director. Billy's publicist character, Lee, and Julia, who plays Gwen's sister and assistant, maneuver to hide the truth from the press and get the exes back together for the junket so the film can be a success — but nothing quite goes to plan. In honor of the movie's milestone anniversary, Wonderwall.com is rounding up our favorite rom-coms of the '00s and letting you know where you can currently stream them.