Volunteer firefighter Patrick Hardison has opened up to Fox News about how one of the most extensive face transplants ever undertaken has changed his life.In an attempt to rescue a trapped woman inside a burning building, the father-of-five ran inside the house in his hometown of Mississippi.The burning ceiling collapsed on his head, which resulted in horrific burns. The 43-year-old recalls jumping out the window as his helmet and face mask melted his face. “I remember everything”, he said. His eyelids, lips, nose, and ears were burned off which forced Patrick to spend over two months in a burns...